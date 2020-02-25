If I lose, stock market will crash: Donald Trump's damning prophecy

US President Donald Trump on February 25 said that his loss in the upcoming US presidential election will have a devastating effect on the stock markets.

He made this statement during a conversation with India Inc's top business leaders.

"Stocks will jump higher if he is re-elected, but if I don’t win you're going to see a crash like you’ve never seen before," Trump said.

Trump also said the steep fall in share prices was due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak but he added that the United States was in good shape in terms of tackling the problem.