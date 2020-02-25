App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

If I lose, stock market will crash: Donald Trump's damning prophecy

He made this statement during a conversation with India Inc's top business leaders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on February 25 said that his loss in the upcoming US presidential election will have a devastating effect on the stock markets.

He made this statement during a conversation with India Inc's top business leaders.

"Stocks will jump higher if he is re-elected, but if I don’t win you're going to see a crash like you’ve never seen before," Trump said.

Trump also said the steep fall in share prices was due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak but he added that the United States was in good shape in terms of tackling the problem.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 08:57 pm

tags #American President Donald Trump #Donald Trump India Visit #markets

