'If corporate earnings rebound, Indian markets can give 10% return in 2020'

Indian markets can deliver another 10 percent return, provided corporate earnings stage a strong revival in FY21, Anil Sarin, CIO-Equities, Centrum Broking, says in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand

A) While earnings growth has been modest even in FY20, the series of steps being taken by the government should soon start to take effect. The market has been rising on these hopes.

Meanwhile, mutual fund flows continue to be strong, providing downside support to the markets. An additional support to the Indian market came from strong global cues.

As we look ahead, the Nifty50 earnings should improve in FY21, but the global market could consolidate after a strong CY2019. Indian markets could deliver another 10 percent return, provided the corporate earnings stage a strong revival in FY21.

Q) Do you have a Sensex or Nifty December-end target for 2020?

A) We do not have a target for the next year, though we feel earnings revival could underpin a strong move in CY20.

Q) What do you expect from the budget? Will we see a personal tax cut in the coming year? Will it be a boost for equity markets?

A) The government has been taking a lot of steps to revive the economy. Reducing personal income tax would certainly boost consumption demand. But for doing that, the government would have to deviate from its pre-decided path of fiscal consolidation.

So far, we have not seen a clear willingness to make this deviation, though some fiscal loosening is inevitable.

Also, a lot would depend on the progress of the PSU disinvestment plan. If it is successful in raising adequate funds through disinvestment, reduction in personal income tax would become that much more probable.

Q) Which are the sectors that will likely hog the limelight in 2020 and why?

A) Consumption, auto, real estate and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) should do well in CY20, as various sector-specific steps introduced by the government take effect.

The IBC has been recently strengthened, and some NBFC resolutions are progressing well. We expect real estate sector to bottom out once credit starts flowing more freely and inventory levels continue to drop. Once loan assets of stressed NBFCs start getting bought by banks (at negotiated prices), and fresh funding starts happening for them, NBFCs should see renewed interest.

Q) What should be the investment philosophy in the year 2020?

A) The midcaps and smallcaps are looking attractive after two years of underperformance. Within this space, there has been a clear demarcation between winners and also-rans.

Most of the recent mutual fund launches have been in the midcap and smallcap space. As such, investing in fundamentally strong, midcap companies that have capable and honest management would be a wise strategy.

Q) Do you think growth has bottomed out in the September quarter? Will small and midcaps be the outperformers in the new year compared to the largecaps?

A) We are not confident that all the bad news has been announced; the third-quarter results could still carry some more bad news. As such, caution is warranted.

Q) What are your key takeaways for investors from 2019?

Looking ahead, purely from a mean-reversion standpoint, midcaps and smallcaps should outperform in CY20.

A) The key lesson is that we should pay much more attention to the balance-sheet stress compared to the P&L statement stress.

Given that India’s debt resolution process is still evolving, betting on a quick turnaround through asset sale and debt resolution has been a money-losing proposition.

The second key lesson is under today’s stringent disclosure norms and enhanced scrutiny, even moderately strong companies can get into trouble. Hence it makes sense to invest only in the best players in each industry.