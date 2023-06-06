IEX shares down 2% as pricing declines in May 2023

indian energy exchange

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) were down 2 percent on June 6 as pricing during May 2023 fell 30 percent YoY. Further, weakness in the overall market also added to the selling pressure. At 9:49 am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 151.15, down 1.3 percent on the BSE. Whereas the benchmark indices were also flat on June 6.

The scrip is down 5 percent in the past one month and has tanked 14 percent in the past one year.

The price during May 2023 was Rs 4.74 per unit, declining 30 percent YoY, from Rs 6.76 per unit in May 2022, due to improving supply side scenario leading to increased liquidity, as well as cooler weather conditions.

As the demand for power is expected to rise in the upcoming months, the availability of power supply is also expected to improve. This improvement is due to increased coal supply, lower prices in e-auction coal, and the decreasing costs of imported coal and gas. These factors will result in competitive prices and make it easier for power distribution companies, (Discoms) and open access to consumers to obtain the power they need, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, the overall volume during the month was higher 8 percent on a YoY basis.

