IEX, DHFL, Just Dial, Union Bank, Infibeam top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

The Indian benchmark indices continue to trade weak in the afternoon with the Nifty50 down 41 points, trading at 10,209 while the Sensex shed 162 points at 33,904.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1,417 stocks advancing and 1,052 declining while 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.

From the BSE Group A stocks, Indian Energy Exchange spiked 11.5 percent and Dewan Housing Finance jumped 10 percent. DHFL hit the upper circuit of Rs 212.95 on October 30, 2018.

Just Dial jumped 11 percent and touched the upper circuit of Rs 501.40 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.12 times. Union Bank of India added 9.5 percent and saw a spurt in volume by more than 4.7 times. Infibeam Avenues jumped 7 percent in this afternoon session.

From the BSE Group B stocks, Usha Martin zoomed 20 percent and hit the upper circuit of Rs 31.80 and saw a spurt in volume by more than 3.74 times. GTL jumped 17 percent and touched upper circuit of Rs 7.06 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.24 times.