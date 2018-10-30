App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDFC Ltd Q2 net profit down 15% at Rs 124.5 crore

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 146.54 crore in the July-September period of 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
IDFC reported a fall of 15 percent standalone net profit to Rs 124.53 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Total income (standalone) was also down at Rs 140.03 crore in the quarter as against Rs 163.74 crore in the year-ago period, IDFC said in a regulatory filing.

IDFC, the promoter of IDFC Bank, said it is engaged in only one segment of business -- investment business -- and as such there is no separate reportable segment.

Total assets of the company as on September 30, 2018 stood at Rs 9,820.73 crore.

Shares of IDFC closed at Rs 36.10 on BSE, up 0.42 percent from previous close.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #IDFC #Nifty #Results #Sensex

