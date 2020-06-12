App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 09:31 PM IST

IDFC First Bank raises nearly Rs 2,000 crore via preferential allotment of shares

Promoter IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd bought 34,49,76,282 shares, followed by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd which subscribed to 25,87,32,212 shares in the private sector bank.

IDFC First Bank on Friday said it has raised nearly Rs 2,000 crore by issuing shares on preferential basis to its promoters and various other financial services players.

"The duly authorized committee of the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held today, i.e. June 12, 2020, has approved the allotment of 86,24,40,704 equity shares ...at a price of Rs 23.19 per equity share (including premium of Rs 13.19 per share), to the allottees on preferential basis," IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Limited and Dayside Investment Ltd had allotments of 8,62,44,070 shares each.

Stock of IDFC First Bank closed 4.02 per cent up at Rs 25.90 apiece on BSE.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:31 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.