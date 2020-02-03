IDFC AMC launches open-ended equity fund for small-cap stocks

IDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on February 3 announced the launch of an open-ended equity fund, predominantly investing in small-cap stocks.

"The new fund seeks to look at growth opportunities in the small-cap space alongside applying quality filters," the firm in a media release about the IDFC Emerging Businesses Fund.

The fund is mandated to invest at least 65 percent in the small-cap segment. It will contain buy and hold strategies as well as opportunistic picks in the cyclical space. The fund will also look to participate in new businesses via IPOs.

The new fund offer opens February 3 through February 17, during which units will be offered at Rs 10 each and continuous offer for units at NAV-based price, the release said.

The scheme will re-open for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units at NAV-based prices, it said.

“The three main reasons to consider investing in small-caps now are based on these factors--price, valuation and volumes," Anoop Bhaskar, Head–Equity, IDFC AMC, said.

Bhaskar said the smallcaps witnessed significant price correction since January 2018, underperforming the largecaps by a whopping 46 percent, as of December 2019.

Smallcaps are trading well below their average discount with the small-cap positive PE at 14.8 versus a 5-year average of 17.4. Additionally, small-cap PE is now trading at a discount of 34 percent to its large-cap counterpart versus an average discount of 15 percent, Bhaskar added.

"When we compare the volumes in the small-cap segment, a bear market typically witnesses a 65-70 percent fall in volume from its peak, post which the turnaround begins. The current cycle has already seen volumes fall by 66 percent from its early 2018 peak,” said Bhaskar.

While small-caps do provide opportunities to generate reasonable outperformance, one needs to be aware of large drawdowns, liquidity issues and governance issues. To counter these risks, the fund will have a diversified portfolio approach with a 65-100 percent exposure in small-caps and remaining in other equities, the media release said.

The fund will seek to steer clear from a concentrated portfolio–with a higher number of shares (more than 30-35 percent) and lower allocation towards top 10 stocks (less than 45 percent), gradually scaling up positions in smallcaps, the release added.