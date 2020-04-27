App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Will Mindtree stand out in the mid-cap IT universe?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether Mindtree will stand out in the long-term.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


This is a comeback quarter for Mindtree with clear indications that the company has completely come out of the uncertain days following the takeover battle. It has embarked on a smooth sailing under the new leadership.


The quarterly performance was strong and was not impacted by COVID-19 led lockdown as the company seamlessly moved almost 99 percent of its employees to Work from Home (WFH), thereby ensuring no supply disruption.


The revenue for the quarter at $278.4 mn grew by quarter on quarter 1.2 percent in reported currency. The full-year revenue of $1.08 billion showed a growth of 8.7 percent in reported and 9.7 percent in constant currency. But, a sudden storm in the form of a disruption led by COVID-19 has clouded the short-term outlook.




In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses

whether Mindtree will stand out in the mid-cap universe in the long-term.






Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 02:08 pm

tags #Covid-19 #Ideas For Profit #mid-cap universe #Mindtree #Moneycontrol Videos #Q4 analysis #Q4 Earnings #Research Analysis #revenue #videos

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.