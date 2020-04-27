Ideas For Profit | Will Mindtree stand out in the mid-cap IT universe?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether Mindtree will stand out in the long-term.
This is a comeback quarter for Mindtree with clear indications that the company has completely come out of the uncertain days following the takeover battle. It has embarked on a smooth sailing under the new leadership.
The quarterly performance was strong and was not impacted by COVID-19 led lockdown as the company seamlessly moved almost 99 percent of its employees to Work from Home (WFH), thereby ensuring no supply disruption.
The revenue for the quarter at $278.4 mn grew by quarter on quarter 1.2 percent in reported currency. The full-year revenue of $1.08 billion showed a growth of 8.7 percent in reported and 9.7 percent in constant currency. But, a sudden storm in the form of a disruption led by COVID-19 has clouded the short-term outlook.
First Published on Apr 27, 2020 02:08 pm