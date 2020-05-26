Ideas For Profit | Will HDFC's resilient performance hold out amidst COVID-19 uncertainty?

HDFC is staring at multiple issues, including slower growth and likely rise in bad loans due to COVID-19.
Despite the impact of COVID-19, HDFC's Q4 earnings registered robust numbers.
HDFC is staring at multiple issues, including slower growth and likely rise in bad loans due to COVID-19.
So, is it worth considering the largest housing finance company at this juncture?
Watch this edition of Ideas For Profit to know more...
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 26, 2020 07:22 pm