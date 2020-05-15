Ideas for Profit | Why we are avoiding even bluechip capital goods stocks now

Watch this edition to find out whether investors should avoid these two important listed companies.
Capital goods and engineering would be an interesting area to watch out in the current crises. Most stocks in the sector have already corrected about 50 percent as investors fear about earnings downgrades in the coming quarters.
In the March quarter, while the impact was marginal, the larger picture will only get clear post the June and September quarter.
In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra analyses the earnings of two key listed players in this space and discusses if it is better to avoid even the bluechip companies in the capital goods sector in these times.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world
Date: May 19
First Published on May 15, 2020 05:46 pm