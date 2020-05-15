App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Why we are avoiding even bluechip capital goods stocks now

Watch this edition to find out whether investors should avoid these two important listed companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Capital goods and engineering would be an interesting area to watch out in the current crises. Most stocks in the sector have already corrected about 50 percent as investors fear about earnings downgrades in the coming quarters.


In the March quarter, while the impact was marginal, the larger picture will only get clear post the June and September quarter.


In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra analyses the earnings of two key listed players in this space and discusses if it is better to avoid even the bluechip companies in the capital goods sector in these times.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 05:46 pm

tags #Business #moneycontrol analysis #Result Analysis #stocks #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Look for economic viability, don't depend only on government funds: Nitin Gadkari to educational institutes

Look for economic viability, don't depend only on government funds: Nitin Gadkari to educational institutes

Coronavirus | The pandemic will permanently change the auto industry

Coronavirus | The pandemic will permanently change the auto industry

Coronavirus lockdown: Decision to resume Delhi Metro operations to be taken by govt, says DMRC

Coronavirus lockdown: Decision to resume Delhi Metro operations to be taken by govt, says DMRC

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.