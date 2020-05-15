Ideas for Profit | Why we are avoiding even bluechip capital goods stocks now

Capital goods and engineering would be an interesting area to watch out in the current crises. Most stocks in the sector have already corrected about 50 percent as investors fear about earnings downgrades in the coming quarters.

In the March quarter, while the impact was marginal, the larger picture will only get clear post the June and September quarter.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra analyses the earnings of two key listed players in this space and discusses if it is better to avoid even the bluechip companies in the capital goods sector in these times.