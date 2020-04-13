Ideas for Profit | Why ITC presents a value buying opportunity

In the last one year, ITC has corrected by almost 50 percent. Even before the onset of COVID-19 cirses, its business was grappling with macro headwinds in the form of rural slowdown, which impacted consumer demand.

What really acted as a dampener for the stock was concerns about the increase in taxes on cigarettes. Another factor that is adversely affecting ITC is that some international portfolio managers may not be finding it to be a suitable candidate under the ESG (Environmental, social and corporate) mandate.

The tobacco business does not qualify under the ESG mandate. However, ITC’s distribution reach and supply chain linkages in the FMCG business had been instrumental in addressing the challenge of weak liquidity in the trade channel

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra will be discussing whether ITC presents a value buying opportunity for investors.