4.3
Markets
Ideas For Profit | Why is Metro Brands the footwear stock to own?
Moneycontrol News
Jun 08, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
At CMP, Metro Brands’ stock is trading at P/E of 49 times its FY24 projected earnings. Current valuations provide comfort, and therefore, MC Pro believes it could be a good stock to have in your portfolio. Watch to video to find out why
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Ideas For Profit
#Metro Brands
#Moneycontrol Research
#stock recommendations
#stocks
#video
first published: Jun 8, 2022 07:19 pm
