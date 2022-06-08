 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Ideas For Profit | Why is Metro Brands the footwear stock to own?

Moneycontrol News
Jun 08, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

At CMP, Metro Brands’ stock is trading at P/E of 49 times its FY24 projected earnings. Current valuations provide comfort, and therefore, MC Pro believes it could be a good stock to have in your portfolio. Watch to video to find out why

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ideas For Profit #Metro Brands #Moneycontrol Research #stock recommendations #stocks #video
first published: Jun 8, 2022 07:19 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.