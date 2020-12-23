MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Why investors should keep digital theme in mind while investing in 2021

As we unveil the key investment themes for 2021, the task has been made challenging as a euphoric market continues to tease investors in the backdrop of a weak macro. However, as the saying goes, every adversity presents an opportunity and the pandemic is no different. In this edition of Ideas For Profit, we discuss the key investment themes for 2021 in a four-part series with part-1 focused on the digitisation of Indian business. 

