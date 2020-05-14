Ideas For Profit | Why a bad time is a good opportunity to buy a core portfolio stock

Kotak Mahindra Bank had a subdued quarter with the impact of COVID-19 felt not only in the provision line but also in the anemic credit growth. In view of the challenging economic environment, the bank has been cautious about growing its book and seeing incremental traction in a handful of pockets.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors should look at adding this stock to their core portfolio in these uncertain times.