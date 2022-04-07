GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Markets
Ideas For Profit | This hospital stock has industry-best performance & strong growth prospects
Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2022 / 09:38 PM IST
The shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is up 74 percent from the IPO price, and we believe it holds value due to credible execution in the hinterland. Watch the video to know why it makes for a good investment bet.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Ideas For Profit
#India
#KIMS Hospitals
#markets
#stocks
#video
first published: Apr 7, 2022 09:38 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.