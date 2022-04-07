 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ideas For Profit | This hospital stock has industry-best performance & strong growth prospects

Apr 07, 2022 / 09:38 PM IST

The shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is up 74 percent from the IPO price, and we believe it holds value due to credible execution in the hinterland. Watch the video to know why it makes for a good investment bet.

