business Ideas For Profit | This high-growth stock has corrected over 45% given market correction & high valuations; Time To Buy? Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is among the high-quality growth stocks that got sharply corrected in the last month. From its peak of around Rs.295 in December 2021 to current levels of around Rs.160 per share, the stock has fallen by 46 percent. While overall correction in the stock market was partly responsible, its high valuation was a key concern in the past. Should you invest in the company post recent consolidation? Watch the video to find out