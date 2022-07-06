business Ideas For Profit | This healthcare stock is trading at reasonable valuations despite industry-best performance Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has a proven record of capturing unmet institutional healthcare needs in the hinterland, and turning around the operational metrics of the acquired assets. Management has stated that volumes have gradually picked up post the Omicron wave earlier this year. What remains to be seen is how its strategy of expanding into the tier 2/3 cities will pan out. MC Pro suggests accumulating the stock in current weak phase of the market. Here’s why