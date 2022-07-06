English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now

    business

    Ideas For Profit | This healthcare stock is trading at reasonable valuations despite industry-best performance

    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has a proven record of capturing unmet institutional healthcare needs in the hinterland, and turning around the operational metrics of the acquired assets. Management has stated that volumes have gradually picked up post the Omicron wave earlier this year. What remains to be seen is how its strategy of expanding into the tier 2/3 cities will pan out. MC Pro suggests accumulating the stock in current weak phase of the market. Here’s why

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Ideas for Profit

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.