Ideas For Profit | This FMCG major reported double-digit domestic growth despite COVID-19 hiccups

FMCG major Nestle has reported its quarterly results above expectation in Q1 CY20 with double-digit sales growth.

With this, the company has delivered seven quarters of uninterrupted double-digit domestic sales growth.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses what has helped the company sail through COVID-19 led disruptions and if makes a good bet for investors now.