you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | This debt-free company can weather the current storm

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Sakshi Batra discusses whether the company will be able to tide over this crisis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Electrical appliances manufacturer V-Guard is undergoing one of the most challenging times in its history, as all its manufacturing units, distribution centres and the sales channel have been closed temporarily due to coronavirus.



The company has a consistent track record of execution and has emerged as one of the leaders in the industry owing to 10x growth in revenues over the last decade.  However, the business could face headwinds - if the novel coronavirus crisis leads to a deep global recession with high unemployment levels.



In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Sakshi Batra discusses whether the company will be able to tide over this crisis.


Watch to know more...




First Published on Apr 23, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #Ideas For Profit #Investment Ideas #Moneycontrol Videos #V-Guard #videos

