business Ideas For Profit | Thangamayil Jewellery Post pandemic, there has been a shift towards the organised players such as Thangamayil Jewellery (TMJL). With implementation of mandatory hallmarking regulation in the jewellery space, the pricing gap between unorganised and organised segment will shrink further, resulting in an advantage for the organised segment in the long run. At CMP, the stock is trading at attractive P/E of ~11x FY23 projected earnings. TMJL also has strong return ratios in excess of 20%. We advise investors to add the stock in the portfolio, here’s why