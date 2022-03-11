business Ideas For Profit | Thangamayil Jewellery: Should you buy the stock despite weak Q3 performance? Thangamayil Jewellery posted weak results for Q3FY22 as growth slowed down and profitability got dented. At current market price, the stock is trading at is close to its long-term historical average. And we think long-term investors could add the stock to their portfolio. Here’s why