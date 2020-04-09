App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Should you avoid Bajaj Finance in the wake of COVID-19?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses what investors should do with shares of Bajaj Finance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The share price of Bajaj Finance, India's second most valuable NBFC, has tumbled 52 percent from its 52-week high, as a fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Loan growth is at multi-quarter lows, while credit cost is escalating. But, does the anticipated fall in earnings growth appropriately reflect in its stock price?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses what investors should do with this stock.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Ideas For Profit #video

