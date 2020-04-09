Ideas For Profit | Should you avoid Bajaj Finance in the wake of COVID-19?

The share price of Bajaj Finance, India's second most valuable NBFC, has tumbled 52 percent from its 52-week high, as a fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Loan growth is at multi-quarter lows, while credit cost is escalating. But, does the anticipated fall in earnings growth appropriately reflect in its stock price?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses what investors should do with this stock.