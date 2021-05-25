business Ideas For Profit | Shakti Pumps - Our winning idea; can the stock rally more? The stock of Shakti Pumps recently made a high of Rs 784/share, recording gains of almost 175% in around five months. Operational recovery and strong growth in earnings supported by orders from the government backed the stock surge. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol’s Karunya Rao analyses the stock valuation, earnings key triggers and opportunities for growth