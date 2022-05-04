GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
4.3
Ideas For Profit | Saregama: Why investors should use market volatility to build a position in the stock
Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
Saregama trades at an FY24 PE of 42.5x, above international peers like WMG & UMG. Investors should use market volatility to build a position in the stock. Here’s why
Moneycontrol News
#Ideas For Profit
#India
#Saregama India
#stock
#valuation
#video
