Ideas For Profit | Ramkrishna Forgings: What makes the stock a long-term buy?
Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST
At the current market price, Ramkrishna Forgings is trading at 9.4 times FY24 projected earnings, which is reasonable. And we advise investors to buy this stock for the long term. Here’s why
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Ideas For Profit
#Ramakrishna Forgings
#stock
#video
first published: May 12, 2022 08:09 pm
