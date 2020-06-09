Ideas For Profit | PI Industries: Good show in tough times

Chemical manufacturer PI Industries reported a strong quarter with growth steered by a healthy show in the export segment. However, the domestic segments got impacted due to the COVID related disruptions. The company has a business model that is relatively better positioned than peers to overcome the challenges posed by the current turmoil. While there will be an impact in the domestic segment, the export segment is expected to report a strong performance.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the Q4 performance of PI Industries and what investors' strategy should be.