you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | PI Industries: Good show in tough times

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the Q4 performance of PI Industries and what investors' strategy should be.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chemical manufacturer PI Industries reported a strong quarter with growth steered by a healthy show in the export segment. However, the domestic segments got impacted due to the COVID related disruptions.  The company has a business model that is relatively better positioned than peers to overcome the challenges posed by the current turmoil. While there will be an impact in the domestic segment, the export segment is expected to report a strong performance.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the Q4 performance of PI Industries and what investors' strategy should be.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #Ideas For Profit #PI Industries #Q4 results #Stock Idea

