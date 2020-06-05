Ideas For Profit | Personal mobility favours this well-run auto ancillary company

Gabriel India, an auto component maker, posted better-than-expected results for Q4 FY20. Despite a significant decline in revenue, operating margin expanded driven by product mix and favourable raw material prices.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra details what worked well for the company and whether investors should keep an eye on this one.