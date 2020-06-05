App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Personal mobility favours this well-run auto ancillary company

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra details the quarterly performance of the company and suggests whether it is worthwhile to keep the stock on your radar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gabriel India, an auto component maker, posted better-than-expected results for Q4 FY20. Despite a significant decline in revenue, operating margin expanded driven by product mix and favourable raw material prices.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra details what worked well for the company and whether investors should keep an eye on this one.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #Auto component maker #Gabriel India #Gabriel Q4 #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Videos #Stock Idea #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Serum Institute raises hopes of India getting its COVID-19 vaccine before end of 2020

Serum Institute raises hopes of India getting its COVID-19 vaccine before end of 2020

Anti-China sentiments and clarion call for self-reliance leave India's Chinese goods markets in a spot of bother

Anti-China sentiments and clarion call for self-reliance leave India's Chinese goods markets in a spot of bother

Need moratorium on import of natural rubber for two years: UPASI

Need moratorium on import of natural rubber for two years: UPASI

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.