Ideas For Profit | Personal mobility favours this well-run auto ancillary company

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra details the quarterly performance of the company and suggests whether it is worthwhile to keep the stock on your radar
Gabriel India, an auto component maker, posted better-than-expected results for Q4 FY20. Despite a significant decline in revenue, operating margin expanded driven by product mix and favourable raw material prices.In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra details what worked well for the company and whether investors should keep an eye on this one.
First Published on Jun 5, 2020 02:27 pm