GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Markets
Ideas For Profit | Navin Fluorine: Why you should buy the stock amid market weakness
Moneycontrol News
May 10, 2022 / 08:55 PM IST
We estimate a 20 percent-plus earnings CAGR for Navin Fluorine over the next 3-4 years and believe investors can accumulate the stock during phases of market weakness. Here’s why.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Ideas For Profit
#Moneycontrol Research
#Navin Fluorine
#video
first published: May 10, 2022 08:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.