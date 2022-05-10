 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ideas For Profit | Navin Fluorine: Why you should buy the stock amid market weakness

May 10, 2022 / 08:55 PM IST

We estimate a 20 percent-plus earnings CAGR for Navin Fluorine over the next 3-4 years and believe investors can accumulate the stock during phases of market weakness. Here’s why.

