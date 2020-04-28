Ideas For Profit | IndusInd Bank is off its highs, are concerns fully priced in?

The free fall in the stock price of IndusInd Bank in the past three months indicates that there were genuine concerns in the minds of the investors.

Asset quality woes are far from over for the bank. Investors have to recognise that beyond the RBI moratorium, due to COVID -19 there will be permanent stress in some sectors that might result in higher slippage going forward.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether the correction factors in the concerns.