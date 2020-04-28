Ideas For Profit | IndusInd Bank is off its highs, are concerns fully priced in?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether the correction factors in the concerns.
The free fall in the stock price of IndusInd Bank in the past three months indicates that there were genuine concerns in the minds of the investors.
Asset quality woes are far from over for the bank. Investors have to recognise that beyond the RBI moratorium, due to COVID -19 there will be permanent stress in some sectors that might result in higher slippage going forward.
In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether the correction factors in the concerns.
Watch to know more...
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on Apr 28, 2020 04:36 pm