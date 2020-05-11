Ideas for Profit | ICICI Bank Q4 review: Can it endure the COVID-19 storm?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

ICICI Bank's Q4 FY20 earnings was marred by a rise in slippages and moderating profit. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,221 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20. The bottomline was adversely impacted by COVID- 19 related provisions of over Rs 2,700 crore. The bank has been a tough stock to navigate for investors. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses if ICICI Bank can endure the COVID-19 storm.