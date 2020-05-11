App
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | ICICI Bank Q4 review: Can it endure the COVID-19 storm?

ICICI Bank has been a tough stock to navigate for investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Bank's Q4 FY20 earnings was marred by a rise in slippages and moderating profit. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,221 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20. The bottomline was adversely impacted by COVID- 19 related provisions of over Rs 2,700 crore. The bank has been a tough stock to navigate for investors. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses if ICICI Bank can endure the COVID-19 storm.

First Published on May 11, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #ICICI Bank #Ideas For Profit #stocks #videos

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.