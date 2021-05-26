business Ideas For Profit | Goldiam International: Strong results, shiny outlook, attractive valuations Goldiam International’s business outlook is bright given the strong outlook for the US economy, focus on e-commerce business and fast growing lab diamond business. With COVID second wave impacting the Indian economy, companies with overseas exposure are expected to perform relatively better. Since our recommendation in the Discovery series a month back, Goldiam stock is up 23% which is significantly better than benchmark Nifty gain of 5%.