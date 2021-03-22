business Ideas For Profit | Emmbi Industries: Do low valuation, future prospects make it a good bet? One of the leading players in the field of woven polyethylene and polypropylene products, Emmbi Industries has delivered a muted performance in the first nine months of FY21. However, things are looking up as the management has raised its guidance and outlook for 2021. Given the Q3 performance and management expectations, should investors keep the stock in their radar? Watch this edition of Ideas For Profit to find out