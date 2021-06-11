business Ideas For Profit | Bata India: Is the footwear stock poised for a strong comeback? Bata India posted better-than -expected March quarter results with revenues close to pre-COVID levels driven by significant ease of restrictions and opening up of offices post dip in COVID-19 cases. Bata’s stock is trading at 46x its FY23 projected earnings. It’s down 13 percent from the pre-COVID levels witnessed in February 2020. Karunya Rao tells us why investors should add the stock to the portfolio.