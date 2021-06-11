MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now

business

Ideas For Profit | Bata India: Is the footwear stock poised for a strong comeback?

Bata India posted better-than -expected March quarter results with revenues close to pre-COVID levels driven by significant ease of restrictions and opening up of offices post dip in COVID-19 cases. Bata’s stock is trading at 46x its FY23 projected earnings. It’s down 13 percent from the pre-COVID levels witnessed in February 2020. Karunya Rao tells us why investors should add the stock to the portfolio.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey