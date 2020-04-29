Ideas For Profit | Axis Bank: A welcome caution in troubled times

Country's third-largest private sector lender Axis Bank has shown its prudence by creating significant provision for probable coronavirus-led asset quality stress and reported a net loss in Q4 FY20.

Axis Bank reported a loss of Rs 1,387.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The profitability was impacted largely due to spike in provisions, but higher other income, PPoP, and NII limited the loss. The bank had reported a profit at Rs 1,505.06 crore in the corresponding period last year and Rs 1,757 crore in December quarter.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells what should be the way ahead for investors post-Q4 earnings.