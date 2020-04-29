App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Axis Bank: A welcome caution in troubled times

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells what should be the way ahead for investors post-Q4 earnings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Country's third-largest private sector lender Axis Bank has shown its prudence by creating significant provision for probable coronavirus-led asset quality stress and reported a net loss in Q4 FY20.

Axis Bank reported a loss of Rs 1,387.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The profitability was impacted largely due to spike in provisions, but higher other income, PPoP, and NII limited the loss. The bank had reported a profit at Rs 1,505.06 crore in the corresponding period last year and Rs 1,757 crore in December quarter.

Close

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells what should be the way ahead for investors post-Q4 earnings.

related news




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 05:17 pm

tags #Axis Bank #bank analysis #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.