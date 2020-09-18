Ideas For Profit | Associated Alcohols is making impressive inroads in the beverage industry - what's in store for investors?

Liquor consumption presents an attractive opportunity in India for Associated Alcohols & Breweries (AABL) as the country has a large young population and remains an under-penetrated market in the alcoholic beverage segment. The company was also able to log decent financial performance in Q1 even in difficult market conditions.

However, consumer spending could be challenged by the macro environment in the near to medium term and the sector also faces regulatory risks owing to frequent changes in excise duties and government policies.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the future growth prospects and near-term challenges for the company and how investors should play this liquor stock.