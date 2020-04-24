App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | An instrument for capital protection and reasonable returns

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors should keep their focus on IndiGrid

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Keeping strict control over financial leverage, operating in a regulated space, and being in the business of essential services, the ongoing novel coronavirus threat has mostly kept IndiGrid, a listed infrastructure investment trusts (InvIT) largely unaffected. Its listed units made a high of Rs 100.50 per unit and currently trading at 94.73 units.


InvITs are more like debt instruments and will typically offer interest or dividend or both out of the cash flows generated from the assets it is holding. They are designed to protect capital and yet offer slightly better than a pure debt instrument.


In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors should keep their focus on this one.


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 03:24 pm

tags #Business #Ideas For Profit #IndiGrid #InvITs #research #videos

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.