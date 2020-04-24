Ideas for Profit | An instrument for capital protection and reasonable returns

Keeping strict control over financial leverage, operating in a regulated space, and being in the business of essential services, the ongoing novel coronavirus threat has mostly kept IndiGrid, a listed infrastructure investment trusts (InvIT) largely unaffected. Its listed units made a high of Rs 100.50 per unit and currently trading at 94.73 units.

InvITs are more like debt instruments and will typically offer interest or dividend or both out of the cash flows generated from the assets it is holding. They are designed to protect capital and yet offer slightly better than a pure debt instrument.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors should keep their focus on this one.