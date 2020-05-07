Ideas For Profit | Adani Ports Q4: Should investors turn cautious?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells us what lies ahead for the company and its investors.
For port operators like Adani Ports & SEZ, problems have multiplied due to the domestic lockdown and uncertainties related to Exim trade. During the March quarter, the company reported close to a 5 percent decline in the consolidated revenue. The stock has fallen by 29 percent from Rs 380 (52-week high of Rs 430) to current Rs 270 a share.
While the decline can be partially controlled, investors should adopt a cautious approach.In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells us what lies ahead for the company and its investors.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 7, 2020 05:01 pm