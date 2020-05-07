Ideas For Profit | Adani Ports Q4: Should investors turn cautious?

For port operators like Adani Ports & SEZ, problems have multiplied due to the domestic lockdown and uncertainties related to Exim trade. During the March quarter, the company reported close to a 5 percent decline in the consolidated revenue. The stock has fallen by 29 percent from Rs 380 (52-week high of Rs 430) to current Rs 270 a share.

While the decline can be partially controlled, investors should adopt a cautious approach.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells us what lies ahead for the company and its investors.