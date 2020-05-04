Ideas for Profit | HUL Q4: Tough times never last, tough (nimble) supply chains do

In this edition of Ideas for profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the strategy investors should adopt post-HUL's Q4 muted earnings
Hindustan Unilever's January to March earnings were below street expectations on all fronts. Domestic consumer business de-grew 9 percent as the underlying volume contracted 7 percent year-on-year led by lower demand in discretionary categories.
On the margin front, EBIDTA margin declined 42 bps YoY due to operating deleverage, adverse product mix and higher advertising cost partially offset by lower raw material cost. Beauty and personal care segment, in particular, saw sales decline 14 percent.
In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the strategy investors should adopt post-HUL's Q4 muted earnings.
First Published on May 4, 2020 07:23 pm