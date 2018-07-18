Idea falls 8% on report that co, Voda may pay Rs 7,200-cr spectrum dues to DoT to avoid merger delay

Shares of Idea Cellular fell almost 8 percent on Wednesday afternoon as investors turned wary of the Idea and Vodafone’s decision to pay spectrum dues in a few weeks.

Idea and Vodafone are likely to pay Rs 7,268 crore spectrum dues to the department of telecommunications (DoT) ‘under protest’ in a few weeks, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Further, the report added that the companies could appeal in the Supreme Court against the dues charged by telecom regulator. Currently, the companies have agreed to pay the amount as they do not wish to delay merger process between the two firms.

For the said amount, Idea will give a bank guarantee of Rs 3,342 crore for the one-time spectrum charges. Meanwhile, Vodafone will pay Rs 3,926 crore in cash for non-auctioned airwaves that it holds.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has rejected a request by Vodafone India and Idea seeking to recalculate their dues, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The department has said the numbers are fine and that the two telcos should pay the dues to get the final approval for their merger.

“The department’s calculations seeking bank guarantees and cash payment from Idea Cellular and Vodafone India, respectively, are correct and have been communicated to the companies,” a senior DoT official told the newspaper.

DoT had demanded Rs 7,268 crore upfront payment towards dues it said that Vodafone India and Idea owe, in a conditional merger approval given two weeks ago.

The two telcos had flagged some alleged discrepancies in the figures and requested the DoT for recalculation of the dues.

The merged entity is expected be India's largest telecom operator, with a subscriber base of around 430 million.

The two companies are however likely to keep the two brands separate and not rush into creating a new brand immediately after their merger.

At 15:06 hrs Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 50.00, down Rs 2.45, or 4.67 percent. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 48.40.