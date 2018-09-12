App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Idea Cellular jumps 3% as Deutsche Bank maintains buy with target Rs 100

According to the firm, leverages are remain the key concern for the merge company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Idea Cellular added 3 percent intraday Wednesday as research firm Deutsche Bank maintained buy on company with potential upside of 116.5 percent.

Research house keep a target of Rs 100 per share.

According to the firm, leverages are remain the key concern for the merge company.

It expect funding gap on a cash flow basis to be around Rs 7100 crore, while funding gap to increase net debt by Rs 3600 crore.

NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) had approved the merger of Idea Cellular and the Indian unit of Vodafone Group Plc.

Idea Cellular shares declined 40 percent in the last 1 year.

At 11:12 hrs Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 46.55, up Rs 0.35, or 0.76 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 11:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.