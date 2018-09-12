Idea Cellular jumps 3% as Deutsche Bank maintains buy with target Rs 100

Shares of Idea Cellular added 3 percent intraday Wednesday as research firm Deutsche Bank maintained buy on company with potential upside of 116.5 percent.

Research house keep a target of Rs 100 per share.

According to the firm, leverages are remain the key concern for the merge company.

It expect funding gap on a cash flow basis to be around Rs 7100 crore, while funding gap to increase net debt by Rs 3600 crore.

NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) had approved the merger of Idea Cellular and the Indian unit of Vodafone Group Plc.

Idea Cellular shares declined 40 percent in the last 1 year.

At 11:12 hrs Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 46.55, up Rs 0.35, or 0.76 percent on the BSE.

