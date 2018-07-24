Idea Cellular gains over 8% after co, Vodafone pay Rs 7,249 cr to DoT for merger

Shares of Idea Cellular gained over 8 percent on Tuesday morning as investors placed bet on the company agreed to pay, ‘under protest’, Rs 7,249 crore to DoT for its merger with Vodafone.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 56.95 and an intraday low of Rs 53.95.

Idea Cellular and Vodafone have made joint payment of Rs 7,248.78 crore under protest to the Department of Telecom for merging their mobile business.

"Idea Cellular and Vodafone have made payment under protest as demanded by the DoT for the merger. Rs 3,926.34 crore have been paid in cash and bank guarantee of Rs 3,322.44 crore have been furnished," an Idea Cellular official confirmed the development.

The Department of Telecom gave conditional nod for merger of these companies on July 9 and asked companies to meet the demand raised for taking merger on record.

The combined operations of Idea and Vodafone will create the country's largest telecom operator worth over USD 23 billion (or over Rs 1.5 lakh crore), with a 35 per cent market share and a subscriber base of around 430 million.

The merger is expected to give breather to both debt-ridden firms Idea and Vodafone, from cut-throat competition in the market where margins have hit rock bottom with free voice calls.

It will have the capacity to provide 4G spectrum in all telecom circles of the country. According to a presentation by Idea, the combined 4G spectrum of both the companies are capable of offering up to 450 megabit per second broadband speed on mobile phones in 12 Indian markets.

With the new entity coming in force, Bharti Airtel will lose the tag of India's biggest telecom service provider to the new entity.

The combined debt of both the companies is estimated to be around Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

Vodafone will own 45.1 stake in the combined entity, while Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Aditya Birla Group would have 26 per cent and Idea shareholders 28.9 per cent.

The stock was trading flat in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has gained 12 percent. At 10:50 hrs Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 56.35, up Rs 3.70, or 7.03 percent, on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)