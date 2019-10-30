IDBI sells over 0.72% stake in NSE

IDBI Bank on Wednesday said it has sold over 35 lakh equity shares held in the NSE for an undisclosed amount.

IDBI Bank has sold an aggregate 35.40 lakh equity shares constituting 0.72 per cent out of 1.5 per cent of the paid-up capital of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank has not provided details about the value of the stake sale.