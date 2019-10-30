App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 05:09 PM IST

IDBI sells over 0.72% stake in NSE

IDBI Bank has sold an aggregate 35.40 lakh equity shares constituting 0.72 per cent out of 1.5 per cent of the paid-up capital of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, it said in a regulatory filing.

IDBI Bank on Wednesday said it has sold over 35 lakh equity shares held in the NSE for an undisclosed amount.

The bank has not provided details about the value of the stake sale.

Shares of IDBI Bank closed 1.68 per cent up at Rs 33.25 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Business #IDBI Bank #Market news #NSE

