IDBI Bank to consider raising rupee bond borrowing limit to Rs 7,500 cr for FY21

IDBI Bank on Friday said its board will meet next week to raise rupee bond borrowing limit to Rs 7,500 crore for the current fiscal.

"The Board Meeting of IDBI Bank Ltd to be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 will consider the proposal for approval of Rupee Bond Borrowings limit of Rs 7,500 crore for 2020-21," it said in a regulatory filing.

IDBI Bank stock closed at Rs 19.50 on the BSE, up 1 percent from the previous close.