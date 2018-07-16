IDBI Bank stock sinks 7% after LIC board approves majority stake buy

IDBI Bank share price lost 7 percent intraday on Monday after the insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India said the board approved acquisition of major stake in the public sector lender.

Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the open offer for IDBI Bank shares may not be required as public shareholding is very low but there could be a possibility of use of open offer route if required.

LIC will acquire 51 percent from the government and remaining will be acquired through preferential allotment as the bank needs capital for growth, he added.

Garg said the LIC buyout of IDBI Bank would need cabinet approval.

The fall in share price could be on account of profit booking. The stock had rallied 19 percent in the past six consecutive sessions ahead of LIC's board meeting.

CNBC-TV18 reports quoting Government official that with upto 51 percent stake, LIC may nominate its 4 directors on the bank's board.

RK Nair, Former IRDA member told CNBC-TV18 that LIC has to ensure there is no risk concentration that may impact policy holders and needs to see how it can pare its bank holdings, while R Gopalan, Former Finance Secretary said RBI must prescribe divestment roadmap w.r.t LIC's holdings in various banks.

The Government of India holds 85.96 percent stake and LIC 7.98 percent stake in the bank till June, 2018.

IDBI Bank posted loss of Rs 8,237.92 crore for the year ended 2017-18 against loss of Rs 5,158.14 crore in previous year due to share price in provisions for bad loans and increase in non-performing assets.

At 13:50 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 54.25, down Rs 3.05, or 5.32 percent on the BSE.