IDBI Bank stock climbs 6% after reports of LIC planning open offer after stake buy

IDBI Bank share price jumped more than 6 percent intraday Tuesday after CNBC-TV18 reported quoting agencies that insurance behemoth LIC may go for an open offer for the bank after buying 51 percent stake in it.

On Monday, the board of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) approved the insurer's acquisition of a majority stake in IDBI Bank, likely via a preferential allotment of shares.

The 12-member board comprises of LIC Chairman VK Sharma and its four managing directors as members, among others.

LIC will own 51 percent in IDBI Bank after the deal and will be the bank's largest shareholder. Sources said that the deal will be completed in 3-5 months.

"The directors have approved the deal. Open offer will be one of the options and it will be completed within six months," said a senior official on Monday.

But if LIC doesn't opt for it, then it will require an exemption from SEBI as an open offer is triggered once the stake exceeds 25 percent.

LIC will help the bank reduce its bad assets. It will also meet the IDBI Bank board to discuss the turnaround strategy.

While it has not been decided for how long the life insurer will hold the stake, the reduction will happen only after seven years.

As per insurance laws, an insurer can only hold 15 percent stake in a single investee company. LIC will be an exception to this and hence had to seek special permission from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for the process.

The aim of the deal is to infuse capital into the bank, which is facing a severe challenge in the form of mounting bad debt.

The deal will need to be approved by the Union Cabinet, capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the Reserve Bank of India.

At 14:10 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 59.45, up Rs 3.00, or 5.31 percent on the BSE.