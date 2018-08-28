App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Bank down 5%; board meet on Aug 31 to get shareholders approval for pref issue to LIC

The company received in principle approval from LIC for subscription of the equity shares on preferential basis of IDBI Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of IDBI Bank declined 5.6 percent intraday Tuesday. The company's board at its meeting to be held on August 31, 2018 will consider the proposal for seeking shareholders' approval for preferential issue of capital to LIC, aggregating upto 14.90 percent of the bank's post issue paid up capital.

The company received in principle approval from LIC for subscription of the equity shares on preferential basis subject to their total exposure not exceeding 14.90 percent of post issue capital of IDBI Bank at any point of time.

At 14:34 hrs IDBI Bank was quoting at Rs 59.45, down Rs 1.85, or 3.02 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 89.80 and 52-week low Rs 47 on 05 March, 2018 and 05 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.52 percent below its 52-week high and 27.02 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 02:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

