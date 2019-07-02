ICRA falls 5% after co decides to place MD & CEO Naresh Takkar on leave

Shares of rating agency ICRA fell nearly 9 percent intraday on July 2 after the company decided to force MD & CEO Naresh Takkar on leave.

The stock closed at Rs 3,050.10, down Rs 168.25, or 5.23 percent on the BSE.

"Board members decided to place Naresh Takkar on leave, effective immediately, until further notice," the company said, adding the board also decided to appoint Vipul Agarwal, as Interim Chief Operating Officer (COO) apart from his role as Group Chief Financial Officer effective from July 1.

Agarwal will be responsible for handling ICRA ratings and non-ratings businesses. The senior management of ICRA and its group entities will report to him, the company said.

Agarwal has been the Group Chief Financial Officer of ICRA since May 2015.