ICICI Securities slips in trade as Q3 nos fail to cheer investors

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 19, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

ICICI Securities registered a standalone profit of Rs 279.1 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, falling 26.6 percent compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

ICICI Securities share price corrected 1 percent on January 19 after its quarterly earnings disappointed the Street on all fronts.

The stock fell nearly 3 percent intraday but recovered as the day progressed. It was quoting at Rs 507.80, down 0.86 percent at the time of writing this article.

ICICI Securities registered a standalone profit of Rs 279.1 crore for the quarter ended December FY23 (Q3FY23), falling 26.6 percent compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

The company attributed the fall in profit to a decline in cash volumes, muted capital market activities, an increase in finance cost and continued investments towards technology and other franchise value-enhancing initiatives.

Standalone revenue for the quarter declined 6.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 878.8 crore with lower business in issuer services & advisory as well as broking & distribution compared to the year-ago period.

Issuer services and advisory business revenue stood at Rs 48 crore in Q3FY23, down 56 percent YoY due to a reduction in the number of capital market deals, ICICI Securities said.