you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Securities shares jump 6% after settling case with SEBI

ICICI Securities settled a case with SEBI of an alleged violation of stockbroker norms by paying over Rs 28 lakh towards settlement charges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

ICICI Securities share price jumped 6 percent on BSE on November 29 after the company settled a case with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

ICICI Securities paid Rs 28 lakh as a settlement charge in a case of an alleged violation of stockbroker norms.

"The enforcement proceedings for the alleged default...are settled qua the applicant," the SEBI said.

Close

The matter pertains to an investigation carried out by SEBI after news reports alleged dematerialisation and selling of shares of dormant accounts using forged documents by certain entities.

The probe found that physical share certificates of certain scrips were fraudulently acquired in the names of 26 non-existing bogus entities and then dematted in fraudulently opened demat accounts having different addresses, but similar-looking photographs at different points of time.

Shares of ICICI Securities were trading 4.82 percent up at Rs 345.90 on BSE at 1340 hours.

Read more: ICICI Securities settles with Sebi case of an alleged violation of stockbroker norms

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Securities #markets

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

