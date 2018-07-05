ICICI Securities shares correct for 4th straight day after SEBI pulls ICICI Pru AMC for I-Sec IPO

ICICI Securities share price corrected for fourth consecutive session, falling 4 percent intraday to hit fresh low of Rs 292.65 on Thursday after SEBI found ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company guilty of helping I-Sec's IPO get subscribed.

The stock price lost more than 11 percent in four consecutive sessions. Not only ICICI Securities but also other ICICI Group companies like ICICI Bank (down 0.4 percent intraday), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (1.2 percent) and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (2.7 percent) corrected due to corporate governance issue.

Capital and commodities markets regulator, SEBI has found ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI Pru AMC) guilty of violating rules while bidding for the shares of firm ICICI Securities (I-Sec) on the last day of initial public offer.

Accordingly, it has directed the fund house to refund Rs 240 crore with an annual interest of 15 percent to five schemes of mutual fund which invested in the IPO.

Further, the regulator has also ordered compensating investors who redeemed their units since the date of allotment of shares in IPO.

The Rs 3,515-crore initial public offering of ICICI Securities got a lukewarm response from institutional investors in March. The issue sailed through after the size of the IPO was reduced and ICICI Pru AMC's bid for more shares on the last day. The stock listed 14 percent below its issue price and is down 44 percent from its issue price.

The amount of Rs 240-crore which asked by SEBI to return to five schemes of mutual fund is more than 2 percent of ICICI Securities' current market capitalisation.

Noteworthy point here is that the fund house is the largest institutional holder in I-Sec with a 3.82 percent at the end of March 31, 2018.

It is unlikely that the AMC will sell the shares in the open market as it will further depress the stock price. As mentioned above, it will most likely take the stock in its book, the Moneycontrol Research Analyst said.

Meanwhile, ICICI Group has been in focus due to corporate governance issue at ICICI Bank, wherein the allegations of nepotism and conflict of interest in granting loans to Videocon Group against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar have been rife.

At 13:24 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 293, down Rs 11.75, or 3.86 percent on the BSE.